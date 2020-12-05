Giuliani's Michigan witness Mellissa Carone harassed, sent sex videos to boyfriend's ex



Mellisa Carone was arrested for obscenity and a computer crime in 2019 . (Photo: Southgate Police)

Two years before she'd become the breakout star of the clown show Rudy Giuliani brought to Lansing this week, Mellissa Carone was sending her then-boyfriend's ex-wife graphic videos of the two of them having sex.

Police reports obtained by Deadline Detroit reveal obscenity and computer crime charges filed against the 33-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods mother stem from a harassment campaign she waged against a 42-year-old woman in 2018 and 2019. Earlier Friday, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Carone pleaded the initial charges down to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Her boyfriend's ex-wife, Jessica, called Southgate police about Carone multiple times between November 2018 and September 2019, initially after receiving three videos from an unknown email address showing Carone and her ex having sex. Carone's last name was then Wright.

Police traced the IP address from the emails to Carone, who initially denied sending them but revealed she was aware of their content. Eventually, she confessed to investigators, saying her goal was to send Jessica “over the top.” She admitted to also asking her boyfriend to cover her tracks by getting a new router and internet provider.

This is like pretty much the trumpiest thing I’ve ever seen



pic.twitter.com/2NgXi3vVvB — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 3, 2020

Carone served a one-year probation sentence, which ended shortly before she was contracted by Dominion Voting Systems to perform IT work during the November election, a job that would take her to the TCF Center, where she's baselessly claimed she witnessed rampant fraud. She went viral this week with bogus testimony from two state Legislative hearings.

As of August 2019, Carone and her boyfriend had been harrassing Jessica for roughly two years, an officer's statement said. Records show Carone claimed it was retaliation for false accusations she said Jessica made about her in court.

Jessica told police Carone texted her in violation of a personal protection order that month. One text made mention of a fake Facebook account.

When the two encoutered one another outside the Southgate courthouse the following month, Jessica told police Carone drove around the parking lot twice, yelled “fuck you” and gave her the finger.

Carone, a mother of two originally from downriver, told police she was working toward her degree in cyber security when she was charged. She received an information technology certificate from ITT Technological Institute in 2015.

Carone is now engaged to the man at the center of the case, the UK Daily Mail reported. Facebook photos suggest they recently had a child together.

